LISTEN | Australians' distaste at ‘Novax’ Djokovic’s jab exemption puts pressure on authorities

Australians on Wednesday said they were unhappy with the decision to grant world No 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country and play in the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament.

“I think it’s a disgrace. We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters and we have someone that’s come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play,” said Melbourne local Christine Wharton.

On Thursday the government reportedly cancelled Djokovic’s visa to pacify public anger about the decision to give him medical exemption from vaccination.



Here is what citizens and the Australian authorities had to say on the matter: