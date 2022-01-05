Australian prime minister says Djokovic needs to prove exemption or go home

Novak Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be "on the next plane home", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 announced on Tuesday he received an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was heading to Australia.

Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic was one of a "handful" of successful applicants among 26 people who sought exemptions from being vaccinated, but had not received any special treatment in the anonymous application process.

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that," Morrison told a media conference after chairing a meeting of state leaders about dealing with record levels of Covid infections in the country.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever."