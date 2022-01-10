Sport

'Truth and justice' have won, say Novak Djokovic's family

10 January 2022 - 15:54 By Reuters
Srdjan Djokovic (L) father and Djordje Djokovic (R) brother of Serbian tennis player hold a press conference on January 10, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Srdjan Djokovic (L) father and Djordje Djokovic (R) brother of Serbian tennis player hold a press conference on January 10, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Image: Srdjan Stevanovic

The family of tennis' world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that "truth and justice" had won following the Serbian player's release from Australian immigration detention after winning a court challenge to remain in the country.

"It has been a massive challenge for us as a family," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, told a press conference in Belgrade

"We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols.

"We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone.

"Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through." 

Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

MORE:

Australian judge orders Djokovic be released from immigration detention

An Australian judge ruled on Monday that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Nadal calls Djokovic controversy 'a circus' ahead of start of Australian Open

Rafa Nadal called Novak Djokovic's Covid-19 vaccination controversy in Australia "a circus" and joked that he would prefer that the world number one ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Australian judge raises concerns about how Novak Djokovic was treated

The judge hearing Novak Djokovic's legal challenge to the Australian government's decision to revoke the star tennis player's entry visa raised ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic case 'really not good' for sport

Andy Murray expressed concern for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, saying that other players were shocked and that the furore surrounding the world number ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech