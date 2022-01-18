Sport

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez dumped out by Australian Maddie Inglis

18 January 2022 - 10:33 By Reuters
Maddison Inglis of Australia leaves the court after winning her first round singles match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2022.
Maddison Inglis of Australia leaves the court after winning her first round singles match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

There will be no Australian Open fairytale for Leylah Fernandez this year after a bad day at the office saw the Canadian teenager bundled out in the first round by Maddie Inglis on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's run to the US Open final against Emma Raducanu was one of the stories of last year but Melbourne Park is not a happy hunting ground for her.

The 6-4 6-2 loss to the Australian wildcard marked the third straight year Fernandez had fallen at the first hurdle at the year's opening Grand Slam.

"Too many mistakes," said Fernandez.

Teenager Coco Gauff crashes out of Australian Open in first round

American teenager Coco Gauff crashed out of the Australian Open in the opening round after an error-strewn performance against China's Wang Qiang as ...
Sport
22 hours ago

"I'll give credit to Maddie. She played a great match from beginning to end.

"Now it's just get back on the practice court, get ready for the next tournament and the next match and see how it goes on the next Grand Slam."

Inglis seized the advantage with a break in the seventh game to take the opening set and then opened up a 4-0 lead in the second with a double break.

Fernandez, who accumulated 30 unforced errors, had two of her three breakpoint opportunities in the sixth game of the second set, but failed to convert as Inglis stayed solid to secure victory on her third match point.

Naomi Osaka finding joy again as she kicks off Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka said she is enjoying her tennis again and is having fun on the Tour after the defending champion overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge ...
Sport
1 day ago

"Today was just a bad day in the office," the 23rd seed added.

"The solutions that I was trying to come up with, I was making mistakes and just wasn't a good day today."

Inglis had lost her previous two meetings with Fernandez and Tuesday's victory was her first in the main draw of a Grand Slam in five attempts.

"I had thought of that moment for a long time. It was just pure happiness," the 24-year-old from Perth said of her emotions after Fernandez sent a forehand long on match point.

"I'm really so happy I could have it here in Melbourne with all my friends and family there. It was incredible. Really lucky." 

MORE:

Australian Open loses a little lustre for Novak Djokovic fans

The absence of "The King of Melbourne Park" hung heavy over the Australian Open for fans of Novak Djokovic on Monday as the Grand Slam tournament got ...
Sport
1 day ago

Daniil Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen.
Sport
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby
  4. Salah goal gives Egypt win over Guinea Bissau, Nigeria cruise into next stage Soccer
  5. Major talking points from the Nedbank Cup draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...