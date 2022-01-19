Nadal cruises past qualifier Hanfmann into Australian Open third round

Rafa Nadal put on a clinical performance to ease past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday keeping the Spaniard on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

The only former champion left in the men's draw at Melbourne Park, Nadal is tied on 20 majors with Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic, who are both absent from the tournament.

A second Australian Open title will also make the Spaniard only the second man after Djokovic to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice since the sport became professional in 1968.

Nadal has, however, repeatedly said that his only objective at this year's opening major was to stay healthy, having returned to the Tour after recovering from a long-standing foot problem and contracting Covid-19 last month.