Sensational Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

21 January 2022 - 15:56 By Reuters
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning a point in his third-round singles match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Sixth-seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.

But Khachanov, seeded 28th, threw caution to the wind in the third set, stalling Nadal's charge with some ferocious hitting.

Olympic runner-up Khachanov had lost all seven previous meetings with 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal but briefly looked capable of mounting a comeback.

Nadal seized back control with a break of serve at the start of the fourth and with the clock having ticked past midnight he finished off the match in a hurry.

