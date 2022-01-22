Sport

Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

22 January 2022 - 10:14 By Reuters
Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a forehand in his third round singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands on day six of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22 2022 in Melbourne.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a forehand in his third round singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands on day six of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22 2022 in Melbourne.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title.

Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair met in their previous meeting at last year's US Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title.

Medvedev, the highest-ranked player remaining in the men's draw due to the absence of Serb Novak Djokovic, made it look easy on Saturday, breaking his opponent's serve four times in the match to win under two hours at the Margaret Court Arena.

The 2021 Melbourne Park finalist will meet either Australian wildcard Christopher O'Connell or American Maxime Cressy for a place in the quarter-finals.

READ MORE

Champion Osaka crashes out to big-hitting American Anisimova

American Amanda Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points and smashed winners at will to beat reigning champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Sensational Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

Sixth-seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer
  3. Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub Soccer
  4. WATCH | Mkhanyiseli Siwahla recalls training with Messi at Barcelona juniors Soccer
  5. Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school' Cricket

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.