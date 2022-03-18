First Comrades Marathon entry window to open on Wednesday

Runners who missed out on the 2020 Comrades will get first dibs when the entries for this year’s edition open this coming Wednesday.

Organisers said in a statement on Friday that a second entry window for all-comers would run from April 20 to May 16.

The ultra-marathon, from Pietermaritzburg to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, is scheduled to be staged on August 28 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 regulations.

SA athletes eligible to enter in the first window will have their fees discounted from R1,200 to R1,000, while foreign runners will not be charged anything after being allowed to defer their entries to 2022 or 2023.

The fees applicable in the second window are R1,200 in the SA category, R2,000 for rest of Africa runners and R4,500 for other internationals.

“Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said.

Only online entries would be accepted, which the CMA said was in line with the rules of Athletics SA.

“Qualifying for the 2022 Comrades Marathon is applicable as of September 1, 2021 until July 12, 2022,” said race director Rowyn James.

“The qualifying criteria for this year’s Comrades Marathon remains unchanged, requiring completion of a standard 42.2km marathon in under 4 hours and 50 minutes, or a 56km ultra-marathon in under 6 hours and 45 minutes.”