×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Athletics

First Comrades Marathon entry window to open on Wednesday

18 March 2022 - 15:36 By Sport Staff
Gift Kelehe at the 2017 Comrades Marathon.
Gift Kelehe at the 2017 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Runners who missed out on the 2020 Comrades will get first dibs when the entries for this year’s edition open this coming Wednesday.

Organisers said in a statement on Friday that a second entry window for all-comers would run from April 20 to May 16.

The ultra-marathon, from Pietermaritzburg to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, is scheduled to be staged on August 28 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 regulations.

SA athletes eligible to enter in the first window will have their fees discounted from R1,200 to R1,000, while foreign runners will not be charged anything after being allowed to defer their entries to 2022 or 2023.

The fees applicable in the second window are R1,200 in the SA category, R2,000 for rest of Africa runners and R4,500 for other internationals.

“Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said.

Only online entries would be accepted, which the CMA said was in line with the rules of Athletics SA.

“Qualifying for the 2022 Comrades Marathon is applicable as of  September 1, 2021 until July 12, 2022,” said race director Rowyn James.

“The qualifying criteria for this year’s Comrades Marathon remains unchanged, requiring completion of a standard 42.2km marathon in under 4 hours and 50 minutes, or a 56km ultra-marathon in under 6 hours and 45 minutes.”

READ MORE

Fourie, Van der Walt lead charge at opening grand prix meet

The women stole the show at the first meet of the newly launched grand prix in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, with Marione Fourie and Zeney van der Walt ...
Sport
1 day ago

Desmond Mokgobu in red-hot form targets Two Oceans glory

Desmond Mokgobu says his next target is next month’s Two Oceans half-marathon after the Oympian stormed to an impressive victory in the Race To ...
Sport
4 days ago

SA stripped of world relay gold medal after Thando Dlodlo bust for doping

SA will be stripped of its world relay gold medal after one member of the 4x100m team was handed a two year and six months ban for doping.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job Soccer
  2. Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director Sport
  3. Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in ... Soccer
  4. ‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests Cricket
  5. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia