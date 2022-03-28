Caster Semenya calls out World Athletics for 'hypocrisy' after recording personal best in 3,000m event

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has called out the sports governing body World Athletics for its alleged hypocrisy in allowing her to compete in long-distance events after a ruling that prevents her competing in the 800m event.

Semenya returned to the track in Cape Town on Wednesday night where she recorded a personal best in the 3,000m which she finished in 8 min 54.97 sec.

Semenya refused to adhere to World Athletics’ gender eligibility regulations which require her to lower her testosterone levels to compete in races from 400m to 1,500m.

The athlete said the regulations were inconsistent.

“So, according to World Athletics and its members, I'm a male when it comes to 400m, 800m, 1500m and 1600m! Then a female in 100m, 200m, and long-distance events. What kind of a fool would do that? Hai mathata man, bare sepela o di bone,” she tweeted.