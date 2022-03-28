Caster Semenya calls out World Athletics for 'hypocrisy' after recording personal best in 3,000m event
Olympic champion Caster Semenya has called out the sports governing body World Athletics for its alleged hypocrisy in allowing her to compete in long-distance events after a ruling that prevents her competing in the 800m event.
Semenya returned to the track in Cape Town on Wednesday night where she recorded a personal best in the 3,000m which she finished in 8 min 54.97 sec.
Semenya refused to adhere to World Athletics’ gender eligibility regulations which require her to lower her testosterone levels to compete in races from 400m to 1,500m.
The athlete said the regulations were inconsistent.
“So, according to World Athletics and its members, I'm a male when it comes to 400m, 800m, 1500m and 1600m! Then a female in 100m, 200m, and long-distance events. What kind of a fool would do that? Hai mathata man, bare sepela o di bone,” she tweeted.
So according to World Athletics and it's members I'm a male when it comes to 400m,800m, 1500m and 1600m! Then a female in 100m,200m, and long distance events.😂🤣😂🤣 what a research. What kind of a fool would do that? Hai mathata man, bare sepela o di bone.👀— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 26, 2022
Asked if she will compete in the 5,000m event which requires a 15 min 10 sec qualifying time, she told Sunday Times Daily: “If it comes, it comes, but it is possible. If you are able to run a sub-9 in a 3k (3,000m) it shows you can go almost a 15:00 in a 5,000.”
In a separate tweet, Semenya said her passion for athletics could not be trumped by the obstacles she has faced over the years.
I like what i see and what we do, so if it Scares you don't try to come with your negativity cause we dont see you. And your thoughts don't matters to us. In one word we say Tsek. pic.twitter.com/DB2BW1YFT1— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 25, 2022
Don't force relations, let it loose and go with the flow. What's meant to be will be and what's not always reveals it's self. So go out there rock it and the rest will follow.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 19, 2022
My love for athletics is on another level. So don't bother yourself about trying to be a stumbling block to whatever i do in this field. It is just a reminder to those.🤣— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 10, 2022
