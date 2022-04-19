Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women's Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title.

With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch. Jepchirchir, who won in New York in November, needed every ounce of energy to break the tape in two hours 21 minutes and one second, four seconds ahead of her rival.

“Above all, I was feeling she was strong and I pushed it, I feel I'm tired. I went behind, but I didn't lose hope,” Jepchirchir said. “The course is tough but thank God I managed to win the race.”

Kenyan Mary Ngugi finished third.

The win confirmed Jepchirchir as among the most dominant marathon runners of all time, as she became the first athlete to claim Olympic gold along with the Boston and New York titles.

Chebet picked up his first major victory in 2 hr 6 min 51 sec, with compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto second and third.

A huge leading pack stuck together through 35 kilometres before Chebet pulled away, securing an 18-second advantage over 2019 winner Cherono with one mile left. The bells of the Old South Church rang and a roar came up from the crowd along Boylston Street as he ran towards the finish line.

“At the beginning I was not confident, I didn't know that I would come out as the winner,” Chebet said.