Sport

Twice runner-up Thiem crashes out at first hurdle in Paris

22 May 2022 - 13:43 By Reuters
Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts as he plays Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in their men’s first round match of the French Open at Roland ​Garros in Paris, France May 22 2022.
Image: EPA/Yoan Valat

Twice French Open finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out of the tournament in the first round on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world number 87 Hugo Dellien.

Austrian Thiem, who has failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he has played since his wrist injury comeback in March, made 42 unforced errors as his once dominant clay court game deserted him.

Dellien, comfortable on the surface after battling through the qualifiers to reach the main draw in all five clay court tournaments preceding Paris, did not have to wait long for his chance. He earned his first break point in Thiem's opening service game and broke him on his second to race through the first set.

Two quick breaks in the second wrapped it up for Dellien, with Thiem, who injured his wrist in Mallorca in 2021 and required surgery, struggling with for consistency throughout. He capitulated 6-3 6-2 6-4 in just over two hours.

