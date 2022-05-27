Halep hopes to learn from court panic attack

Simona Halep said she would have to learn to put less pressure on herself after suffering a panic attack during her second round loss at the French Open on Thursday.

The former world number one and 2018 French Open champion called for the doctor during the third set of her loss to Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Court Simonne Mathieu.

"It was a panic attack. It happened," she told reporters with a smile afterwards.

"I didn't know how to handle it because I don't have it often. I don't really know why it happened because I was leading the match, I was playing well.

"I lost it. I couldn't focus. After the match was pretty tough. But now I'm good. I'm recovered, and I will learn from this episode. Nothing like dangerous, in my opinion."

The mental health of top women athletes has been brought into focus over the past year after Naomi Osaka and American gymnast Simone Biles spoke out about their struggles.

Halep, who lost three Grand Slam finals before winning majors at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, said last year she sometimes struggled to handle the pressure of being an elite athlete.