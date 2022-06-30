×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account

‘Someone offered me Jägermeister. It was the person who died on the table,’ says Nkululeko Alam

Catherine White Video journalist
30 June 2022 - 19:52

A resident in Scenery Park, East London, jumped out of a window at the Enyobeni tavern on the night 21 youngsters died and others were hospitalised...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | SAHRC to investigate ‘discrepancies’ relating to Enyobeni tavern ... South Africa
  3. Enyobeni tavern toxicology results awaited, but generator fumes 'highly ... South Africa
  4. Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in tavern Video & Podcasts

Most read

  1. Building or stumbling blocks? SA’s education woes start as early as preschool: ... News
  2. Wired for wildlife: anonymous anti-snare warriors make strides in KZN News
  3. WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account News
  4. Enyobeni owner spotted with police outside East London tavern News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...