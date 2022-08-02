×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Covid-19 infections sink SA’s 4x100m relay team at Commonwealth Games

02 August 2022 - 13:04 By SPORT STAFF
Cheswill Johnson, Henricho Bruintjies, Antonio Alkana and Benji Richardson after taking silver in the men's 4x100m relay at the African championships in Mauritius earlier this year.
Cheswill Johnson, Henricho Bruintjies, Antonio Alkana and Benji Richardson after taking silver in the men's 4x100m relay at the African championships in Mauritius earlier this year.
Image: SUPPLIED

Team SA’s 4x100m relay team, considered a medal contender at the Commonwealth Games, is almost certainly out of the Birmingham showpiece after two members tested positive for Covid-19. 

Team management said sprinters Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus had withdrawn after contracting the coronavirus. 

Pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer has also tested positive and has withdrawn from the competition. 

Zakhiti Nene, a 400m runner, was experiencing symptoms and would be retested on Tuesday. 

“The upshot is that Team SA is unlikely to be able to field a 4x100m men’s relay team, an event in which they were one of the medal favourites.”

The team, anchored by Akani Simbine, won silver at Gold Coast 2018 and finished fourth at Glasgow 2014. 

READ MORE

Lara vs Tatjana in all-SA battle for breaststroke dominance

Team SA is primed to scoop a gold-silver at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night in what could be a titanic battle in the women’s 100m ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Boks congratulate Blitzboks on Commonwealth Games gold

Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids and prop Frans Malherbe have congratulated the Blitzboks on winning the gold medal in the Birmingham 2022 ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tatjana shows her class as she dominates 200m breaststroke heats

Tatjana Schoenmaker laid down a world-class marker as she clocked the fastest time in the 200m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday ...
Sport
2 days ago

McKeon and Le Clos make history in Birmingham pool

Swimmer Emma McKeon became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time on Sunday, leading an Australian sweep of the women's 50 metre ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport
  4. WATCH | Chiefs look to get 'juju' flowing as players greet fans at FNB Soccer
  5. Kaizer Motaung full of hope after the nightmare of six barren years Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele