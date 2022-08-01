“They executed their game plan well, the way they played with and without the ball was good and it was a championship performance. We can be proud of them in terms of the win and I think it is fully deserved.”
Boks congratulate Blitzboks on Commonwealth Games gold
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids and prop Frans Malherbe have congratulated the Blitzboks on winning the gold medal in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games rugby sevens.
The Springboks sevens team produced a dominant performance to beat Fiji 31-7 in the final at Coventry Stadium on Sunday, outscoring their opponents five tries to one.
“Just a huge congratulations for the Blitzboks on an outstanding performance,” said Davids as the Springboks stepped up preparations for their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
“The way they played was typical of the character of a SA team — in my opinion they played well in relation to the game plan and they did us proud.
“They executed their game plan well, the way they played with and without the ball was good and it was a championship performance. We can be proud of them in terms of the win and I think it is fully deserved.”
Davids said the impressive performance of the SA sevens team will serve as motivation for the Springboks preparing to meet bitter rivals, the All Blacks.
“They must know they made us proud and their win will also serve as an inspiration for us to strive to put up the same sort of performance they put in the final.”
Malherbe, who will be an integral part of the Boks' forwards pack, shared the sentiment.
“A big congratulations. I think it was an awesome performance in the final, it was lovely to watch and you could see by the reaction of the guys after the game how much it meant to them. I am really proud of them and I am proud of being associated with them.”
