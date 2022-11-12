Sport

Golf

Branden Grace rockets into contention at Nedbank Golf Challenge

12 November 2022 - 12:37
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Branden Grace in action on the first day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday.
Branden Grace in action on the first day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday.
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

South Africa’s Branden Grace fired a five-under-par 67 to get within one shot of the leaders after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Saturday morning. 

The 2017 champion here was seven under par overall alongside Gavin Green of Malaysia, who fired the best score of the round, a 65. 

Englishmen Luke Donald and Richard Bland were in front on eight under par.

The second round was completed just before noon on Saturday after being delayed by persistent rain on Friday.

Heavy rain and gloomy forecasts hit Nedbank Golf Challenge

Persistent rain washed out most of the Nedbank Golf Challenge second round on Friday, forcing organisers to panel-beat plans and schedules in a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

 First-round leader Ryan Fox of New Zealand shot a two-over 74, negating his four birdies with four bogeys and a double drop on the hardest hole of the course, the par-four eighth. 

Donald, the co-leader with Fox when play was stopped on Friday, shot 71. 

By the time Fox, Donald and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, who carded 10 on the par-four 17th, walked off the 18th green, the third round was already under way behind them, the pins having been repositioned on the greens. 

Organisers kept the same groupings for the third round to save time. 

Green, who started his third round at 10.40am, was misfiring badly with consecutive bogeys on the first five holes.

READ MORE

‘Mad dogs’, Englishmen and Italians rule at Sun City

Mad dogs and Englishmen thrived in the midday sun on Thursday as Kiwi Ryan Fox and Luke Donald of England dominated the first-round of the Nedbank ...
Sport
1 day ago

Christiaan Bezuidenhout says SA golfers hungrier for Nedbank Challenge

But defending champ Tommy Fleetwood has his own history there
Sport
2 days ago

Late bloomer Oliver Bekker aims to blossom at NGC

Oliver Bekker will fulfil a childhood dream when he tees off in the $6-million Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from Thursday, making his debut in ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. What do Orlando Pirates players eat before a big game? Here’s a glimpse Soccer
  3. VAR to be trialled during Saturday's ‘beer cup’ Soccer
  4. We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma Soccer
  5. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm