Sport

Tennis SA distances itself from 'disorganised' Africa Cares Challenge

29 November 2022 - 15:04 By SPORT STAFF
Tennis South Africa president Gavin Crookes.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Tennis South Africa (TSA) has cuts ties with 2022 Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge, scheduled to be played in Johannesburg on Saturday and Sunday.  

The federation said it would “no longer recognise, sanction or assist with the exhibition tournament due to the risk of reputational damage caused by the organisers' last-minute planning, logistics and poor execution of key event details such as the playing surface and facilities, among other things”.

“In light of recent developments, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw ourselves and our recognition from the event,” said TSA president Gavin Crookes.

“We remain excited about the latent potential this event can unlock for tennis in the country, particularly the legacy it could create for our sport, but as things stand, we have to withdraw our support to avoid the potentially negative consequences of the event's disorganisation, which is not in line with TSA standards.”

