MiDesk Global marketing head Talita Boodhram came up with the idea for a science project as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, building the prototype out of cat litter boxes and beach spades.
Her mom Farana pushed the idea into production, creating the enterprise, which has produced 4,000 desks to date.
Talita, now 23 and armed with BCom and honours degrees, said three-million schoolchildren in South Africa have no desks, while the figure stands at 95-million in Africa and 400-million worldwide.
She added that research showed the lack of desks at school affected academic ability and even handwriting, while having a workspace at home boosted educational development.
Simbine will also serve as ambassador for MiDesk. Talita is the PR for the Akani Simbine Foundation.
The desks, produced at a cost of R1,700 each, are mostly made from recycled materials and can be made in the branding of sponsors, though the 140 handed out on Friday were in the MiDesk colours.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sprinter Akani Simbine returns to his roots to launch foundation
Image: David Isaacson
Sprint ace Akani Simbine returned to school on Friday to launch his foundation at a rollout of portable desks at the Isekelo Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, just a stone's throw from his childhood stamping ground.
The fold-out desks include hand-held solar-powered lights with USB ports and a seat-cum-trolley on wheels built for rural terrains.
“I grew up literally down the road,” the 29-year-old, ranked in the top five of the world in the 100m since 2016, told pupils who had gathered for the handover ceremony.
“It's important to remind everyone I haven't forgotten where I came from,” added the fastest South African in history, who is still eyeing elusive silverware at the two biggest meets in the world, the Olympics and world championships.
Struggling Murray & Roberts to sever ties with running club
MiDesk Global marketing head Talita Boodhram came up with the idea for a science project as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, building the prototype out of cat litter boxes and beach spades.
Her mom Farana pushed the idea into production, creating the enterprise, which has produced 4,000 desks to date.
Talita, now 23 and armed with BCom and honours degrees, said three-million schoolchildren in South Africa have no desks, while the figure stands at 95-million in Africa and 400-million worldwide.
She added that research showed the lack of desks at school affected academic ability and even handwriting, while having a workspace at home boosted educational development.
Simbine will also serve as ambassador for MiDesk. Talita is the PR for the Akani Simbine Foundation.
The desks, produced at a cost of R1,700 each, are mostly made from recycled materials and can be made in the branding of sponsors, though the 140 handed out on Friday were in the MiDesk colours.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
DAVID ISAACSON | Olympic hopefuls must brace themselves for a long, cold winter
DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots sport
PODCAST | It’s puzzling and hopefully an autopsy will reveal more: Comrades race director
EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos