Sprinter Akani Simbine returns to his roots to launch foundation

20 January 2023 - 14:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Akani Simbine, in red top, poses with Isekelo Primary School pupils and MiDesk Global innovators' Talita Boodhram, in white top (front right), and her mother Farana, in blue (front left).
Image: David Isaacson
Image: David Isaacson

Sprint ace Akani Simbine returned to school on Friday to launch his foundation at a rollout of portable desks at the Isekelo Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, just a stone's throw from his childhood stamping ground. 

The fold-out desks include hand-held solar-powered lights with USB ports and a seat-cum-trolley on wheels built for rural terrains.

“I grew up literally down the road,” the 29-year-old, ranked in the top five of the world in the 100m since 2016, told pupils who had gathered for the handover ceremony.

“It's important to remind everyone I haven't forgotten where I came from,” added the fastest South African in history, who is still eyeing elusive silverware at the two biggest meets in the world, the Olympics and world championships.

Struggling Murray & Roberts to sever ties with running club

Murray & Roberts Running Club is losing its title sponsor, with the construction giant pulling out due to financial pressure.
1 week ago

MiDesk Global marketing head Talita Boodhram came up with the idea for a science project as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, building the prototype out of cat litter boxes and beach spades.

Her mom Farana pushed the idea into production, creating the enterprise, which has produced 4,000 desks to date.

Talita, now 23 and armed with BCom and honours degrees, said three-million schoolchildren in South Africa have no desks, while the figure stands at 95-million in Africa and 400-million worldwide.

She added that research showed the lack of desks at school affected academic ability and even handwriting, while having a workspace at home boosted educational development.

Simbine will also serve as ambassador for MiDesk. Talita is the PR for the Akani Simbine Foundation. 

The desks, produced at a cost of R1,700 each, are mostly made from recycled materials and can be made in the branding of sponsors, though the 140 handed out on Friday were in the MiDesk colours.

