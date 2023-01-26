Sport

Sabalenka beats Linette to set up Australian Open final with Rybakina

26 January 2023 - 15:11 By Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point in her semifinal against Magda Linette of Poland on day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point in her semifinal against Magda Linette of Poland on day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26 2023.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka surged into the Australian Open final with a 7-6(1) 6-2 win over unseeded Pole Magda Linette on Thursday to extend the red-hot Belarusian's unbeaten start to the year and book a clash with Elena Rybakina.

Adelaide champion Sabalenka has not dropped a set en route to 10 wins in 2023 but made a poor start in chilly conditions on Rod Laver Arena, dropping her serve to love in the opening game before breaking back with two blistering backhands.

The fifth seed heaped the pressure on Linette's serve in the first-set tiebreak with her power and precision to pull away and wrapped it up when her opponent sent one long, before taking full control in the next set with an early break.

Sabalenka had failed to get over the semifinal hurdle on three previous occasions at Grand Slams but was not to be denied this time, as she raced ahead 4-1 and saved three breakpoints to close out the contest with a forehand winner.

Up next for Sabalenka is Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina, after the Wimbledon champion got past another Belarusian and two-time Melbourne Park winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 in the first semifinal.

READ MORE

Ferreira focused on Frances, but still has SA tennis somewhere on his mind

Wayne Ferreira is disappointed about the lack of tournaments and opportunities for children to play in South Africa
Sport
17 hours ago

Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach first Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WATCH | Djokovic's father seen posing with pro-Putin protesters at Oz Open

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on “inappropriate flags” after a video emerged ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Something extra fuelling charge, says Djokovic as he romps towards 10th Aussie title

Novak Djokovic said there was something extra behind his title charge at this year's Australian Open after being deported from the country last year ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis

Victoria Azarenka showed glimpses of the form that took her to the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles with a vintage display to reach the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khachanov and Rybakina through to Australian Open semis

Karen Khachanov reached the Australian Open semifinals for the first time on Tuesday after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Al-Ahli fans rejoice as Pitso Mosimane’s team go top of Yelo League Soccer
  2. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu blasts Sundowns for 'destroying SA ... Soccer
  3. What Jabu Mahlangu got right, and wrong, about Sundowns and SA soccer Soccer
  4. PODCAST | 'In SA, I struggle to find a team I can call a football club': Brian ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs deny wrongdoing in Hadebe transfer after report of Fifa ruling Soccer

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg