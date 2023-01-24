Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis

"I can say it was a fair dinkum type of performance," Tsitsipas said, once again bringing out the Australian slang that has become the feature of his post-match chats in the tournament this year.

"It felt different from any other type of match but I found the solution in the end."

Korda tried in vain to find an answer and continue playing against Karen Khachanov but threw in the towel in their quarter-final match while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0 due to a wrist issue.

The retirement followed two medical timeouts and dashed the American's hopes of emulating his father Petr's 1998 Melbourne Park triumph.

Khachanov, who had also reached the last four of the 2022 U.S. Open, said it felt great to be back in a Grand Slam semi-final after reinventing himself.

"Obviously not the way you want to finish a match," said the 18th seed, who will face third seed Tsitsipas. "I think until a certain point, it was competitive, good battle.

"Sebastian beat one of my friends Daniil Medvedev in three sets and Hubert Hurkacz in five sets I guess, he was playing great tennis.

"I'm feeling really good, to be honest, really happy with my level and how I compete and I'm looking forward to the semi-finals here in Australia the first time."

Rybakina also booked her place in the semi-finals for the first time, the Kazakh 22nd seed beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a match that was played under the roof after a rain shower halted play.