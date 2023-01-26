Soccer

WATCH | Djokovic's father seen posing with pro-Putin protesters at Oz Open

26 January 2023 - 10:57 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts in his quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev on day 10 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25 2023.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on “inappropriate flags” after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

Four fans with “inappropriate flags and symbols” were questioned by Victoria Police after Wednesday's quarterfinal between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it.

Late on Wednesday another video showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

“Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Thursday.

“We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

Russian and Belarusian flags are banned from Melbourne Park during the tournament after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country.

