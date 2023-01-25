Something extra fuelling charge, says Djokovic as he romps towards 10th Aussie title

“It's something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw. With this kind of game, of course the confidence level rises, considering the circumstances.

“I feel good on the court, better and better as the tournament progresses. I've been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, never lost a semifinals in Australian Open. Hopefully that will stay the same.”

Djokovic made his quest for the title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Rublev.

The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for Paul.

Unseeded Paul won 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an All-American quarterfinal clash against 20-year-old Ben Shelton to advance to the semifinals of a major for the first time.

Djokovic is making a mockery of the theory that the second week of Grand Slam tournaments get tougher.

He dropped five games against home hope De Minaur and he was just as ruthless against Rublev as he made it 25 successive wins in succession at the Australian Open.

Fifth seed Rublev has now lost all seven Grand Slam quarterfinals which he contested.

Paul is only the third active American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, joining John Isner (2018 Wimbledon) and Frances Tiafoe (2022 US Open) but will have to register a seismic shock if he is to go any further.

“I'm really excited, man. It's really cool. I think it's even cooler if I do play Novak,” the 25-year-old Florida-based Paul said after his victory.

“To play Novak here in Australia would be awesome. Obviously he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match. But I'm playing some of my best tennis.”

Paul, the first American man to reach the semifinals in Melbourne since Andy Roddick in 2009, withstood some ferocious serving from Shelton who banged down 24 aces.

“Ben's tough to play against and he's going to be in many matches like this,” Paul said.