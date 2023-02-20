“The way she works, her professionalism, the way she approaches every player, is on another level. We know that sometimes if she wants to say something to someone, she might just give a look and not have to say anything.”
Coach Plummer ‘on another level’: Netball Proteas captain Msomi
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Netball Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has spoken in glowing terms of the return of vastly experienced coach Norma Plummer.
The 78-year-old former Australia international made a sensational return to South Africa’s senior national team in November, replacing Dorette Badenhorst as the Proteas prepare for this year’s World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.
“From the beginning, when we had her as coach from 2015 to 2019, she gave us so much confidence in terms of trusting and believing in ourselves as players,” Msomi said.
“She changed the vibe in the team and ensured everyone felt at home. From there, we have seen the likes of Khanyisa Chawane getting a chance to be part of the Proteas and getting court time.
“Being coached by her was just fantastic — everyone knows she is one of the best coaches in the world. We went to the World Cup and it proved she was a great coach, looking at our performances.
“We lost to Australia by two goals in the semifinals [SA lost 55-53 to Australia in the 2019 World Cup semis in Liverpool] and that was something we never planned for, something that had not happened to us in a few years.
“When we were told she was coming back everyone was excited. It didn’t matter who she was working with because that knowledge, you cannot buy.
“The way she works, her professionalism, the way she approaches every player, is on another level. We know that sometimes if she wants to say something to someone, she might just give a look and not have to say anything.”
Msomi said Plummer is able to do things no-one else can. “She is just special like that and we are happy to have her back. It is already showing because everyone is pumped up and we are pleased she is back.”
She said SA's preparations for the World Cup were progressing as planned and the players know what’s at stake playing at home. “The build-up and the training are different. We are working along the lines of what the coaches want. Coach Norma is a high standards coach.
“There are things we know you can’t do at training with her, that’s in line with where we come from and where we want to be, which is great. It is going to be tough but that’s what we are taking on board.”
Sixteen teams will contest the first Netball World Cup to be held in Africa at the International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.
