The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it has signed co-operation agreements with three French cities to secure training camps for local athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
The three cities are Montpellier and Sète, both on the south coast, and Millau, which is slightly inland from there.
“We are always open to signing agreements that will benefit our federations and athletes,” Sascoc president Barry Hendricks was quoted as saying.
“Agreements of this nature greatly contribute to preparing the athletes and support staff of Team SA for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.”
Deal secures SA athletes training base in France ahead of Paris Games
