I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career but said he has never faced a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz dethroned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the big three — himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Subduing it proved beyond even his powers as his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row was thwarted, as was his bid to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles.

In winning his first Wimbledon, to go with his 2022 US Open triumph against Casper Ruud, Alcaraz erased doubts about his world number one status and avenged his cramp-affected loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

Djokovic, who had suffered only two Wimbledon defeats since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final, said he was surprised at how quickly the 20-year-old Alcaraz had mastered playing on all the sport's surfaces.