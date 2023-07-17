Sport

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Spaniard a blend of the big three — himself, Nadal and Federer, says Serb

17 July 2023 - 10:22 By Martyn Herman
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in the final of the men's singles of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 16 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in the final of the men's singles of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 16 2023.
Image: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career but said he has never faced a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz dethroned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the big three — himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Subduing it proved beyond even his powers as his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row was thwarted, as was his bid to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles.

In winning his first Wimbledon, to go with his 2022 US Open triumph against Casper Ruud, Alcaraz erased doubts about his world number one status and avenged his cramp-affected loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

Djokovic, who had suffered only two Wimbledon defeats since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final, said he was surprised at how quickly the 20-year-old Alcaraz had mastered playing on all the sport's surfaces.

“I didn't expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he's proven he's the best player in the world,” Djokovic said after his 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 defeat.

“I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.

“He's got basically the best of all three worlds. He's got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we've seen with Rafa. I think he's got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands.

“He is a complete player.”

Djokovic, who looked irritated at times with the pro-Alcaraz crowd, was magnanimous in defeat. But he admitted there were some regrets after lacking his usual clinical ability to take chances when they came his way at crucial moments.

Match highlights of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final.

After outplaying Alcaraz in a one-sided first set, Djokovic then slugged out an 85-minute second and had a point for a two-set lead in the tiebreak but dumped a backhand into the net.

After battling back into the match and taking the fourth set, Djokovic then looked odds on to break serve for a 2-0 lead in the decider but made a hash of a high forehand volley.

Minutes later he dropped his own serve and disintegrated his racket into the net post in frustration.

“In the tiebreak in the second, the backhands kind of let me down,” he said. “Set point, I missed the backhand. A bit of a bad bounce, but I should not have missed that shot.

“Then 6-6, another backhand from middle of the court in the net. That's it. The match shifted to his side and I wasn't myself for quite some time.

“I managed to regroup and regain the momentum midway in the fourth. I felt that the momentum shifted to my side. That break point [in the fifth], I think I played a really good point, but it was very windy and the wind took it to an awkward place where I couldn't hit the smash.”

Djokovic received a warning for his racket-smashing antics, having had one for taking too long to serve at the heart of the second-set tiebreak. He was fortunate that the flying chunks of his racket did not make contact with an official or a fan.

“There's not much to talk about that. It was frustration,” said Djokovic, who left a sizeable dent in the net post. 

Reuters

All hail Alcaraz as Spaniard ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to become the first unseeded player in the professional era to win the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Back to square one for Jabeur as she looks to past champs for inspiration

The tears flowing down Ons Jabeur's face as she trudged up to accept a Wimbledon runner's-up plate for the second year running from Britain's ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tunisia’s ‘Minister of Happiness’ chases her dream

Ons Jabeur is carrying the hopes of her country and her continent at Wimbledon as she bids to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand ...
Sport
2 days ago

Insatiable Djokovic ready for ultimate showdown with Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic likes nothing better than munching on Wimbledon's Centre Court turf on men's final day and after setting up what he billed as the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa Soccer
  2. Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli Soccer
  3. I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic Sport
  4. Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup Sport
  5. Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback Sport

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...