Netball Proteas will choke back tears during anthems at CTICC: Chauke

Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke cannot promise if she or her players will be able to keep their emotions in check when the national anthems are played for South Africa's opening game of the 2023 Netball World Cup against Wales in Cape Town on Friday (6pm).
Chauke missed out on an opportunity to represent the national team at the World Cup as a player, but will finally line up for the anthem at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) as a technical staff member.
It is expected to be an emotionally charged moment for her and the rest of the team, who will be heavily burdened by the expectation of playing the World Cup Cup on home soil.
The first Netball World Cup in Africa runs from Tonga and Fiji getting the ball rolling at the CTICC at 9am on Friday until the final on August 6.
“This is my first World Cup,” Chauke said. “When you sing the anthem [at a World Cup], it's always special because a moment like that may never come again. I can’t really predict how it is going to be.
“Probably there are going to be tears all round and that will make it a bit more special and a bit more historic for us as a team.
“I can’t predict how any of us is going to react, but I think it will be a surreal moment, where you will just have to pause and take it all in.”
Though emotions will run high, Chauke said it is important South Africa remain focused on the job against Wales. “Unfortunately, time moves and after the anthems we will need to focus on taking the centre pass.”
Chauke said the past few months have been overwhelming for her personally, but the Proteas, under the meticulous guidance of head coach Norma Plummer, have ticked the right boxes in their preparations.
With the tournament starting in less than two days, Chauke cannot believe she is part of it.
“Sometimes I sit and think this is it and it is actually here, and I am actually part of the story and the journey. It still feels like it’s a dream and sometimes I keep on pinching myself to say listen, we are in the moment and this is really happening, and I am part of it.”
She said she has learnt a huge amount from vastly experienced Australian Plummer, a World Cup winner as a player in 1975 and as coach of her country in 2007 and 2011.
“She allows me to coach — I take some of the sessions at training because she wants me to to be independent.
