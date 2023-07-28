South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns completed their preseason tour in Europe with a 2-1 victory over Dutch club NAC Breda on Friday.
Mosa Lebusa (10th min) and Marcelo Allende (15th min) scored for Sundowns while Boy Kemper pulled one back for Breda in the 59th minute.
In total, Sundowns played four matches in Netherlands, starting with a 2-2 draw against Gent on July 21; 1-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles on July 23; and a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday.
The six-time successive DStv Premiership champions kick off their season with a league encounter against Sekhukhune United on August 4.
Downs beat NAC Breda to complete their preseason tour to Europe
Image: Go Ahead Eagles/Twitter
