Australia on course for netball semis after physical encounter with Malawi

Australia remains firmly on course for the semifinals stage of the Netball World Cup after another dominant performance in which they brushed aside Malawi 70-46 on Tuesday.

Australia, who leads Group F after making it four wins in as many matches, have a day off on Wednesday but they return to action against rivals England on Thursday.

Looking back at the victory, Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich was full of praise for improved Malawi for having given them a good and physical test on court.

“Malawi are very good at holding possession, they showed their athleticism, they were persistent in their movements which is something that we fully expected.

“They just play a little bit different, the line of the ball and the pace in which they play is a little bit unorthodox and you just have to get your head around it. Both teams were scoring quite well, so it was just a tussle.”