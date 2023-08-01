Sport

Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup

01 August 2023 - 18:30 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, deputy minister of sport, arts and culture, during the sport ambassadors' activation at Gugulethu Indoor Sport Complex last Wednesday.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

Continuing ticket pricing issues and on-court race representation of the Spar Proteas took centre stage in a press briefing by Netball World Cup organisers on Tuesday. 

Deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu reiterated that South Africa must not drop the ball when it comes to transformation and conceded that ticket prices for the tournament are expensive. 

The start of the tournament at Cape Town International Convention Centre has been marred by persistent criticism by many South Africans that sometimes the Proteas are not fully representative in the line-up on court, even if the overall squad is. 

The final 12-member Netball Proteas squad has captain Bongiwe Msomi, Khanyisa Chawane and Phumza Maweni as black players and Owethu Ngubane was added to the team after the withdrawal of Lenize Potgieter. Refiloe Nketsa is among the reserves. 

“I understand what South Africans are saying, but if you look at the total number of the players that are here with the team, I am happy. But if you look at numbers at a particular time on court, there could be some concern,” Mafu said. 

“This is a conversation that must be ongoing in the country, it is a conversation that all of us must be concerned about. I am not saying you shouldn’t be asking these questions, it is an important conversation so we don’t drop the ball around issues of transformation. 

“You know the department is very clear on the issues of transformation in sport. You also know that is a process and not an event.

On tickets, Mafu pointed out that prices were determined by World Netball. 

“We must acknowledge that tickets are expensive, but at the same time we must also acknowledge that this is the World Cup and the decisions around pricing didn't lie with this organising committee,” Mafu said. 

“It was the decision of the world body because that’s how they do tickets. I know that they tried to lobby that prices must go down, but these are international standards. 

“So there was little that could be have been done around that, and I know this because I raised it with them.”

Tournament director Priscilla Masisi defended the prices when asked if they could be lowered. 

“We can’t have people buying tickets at R800 and we give them away at half price. Tickets are still available and some are going to be given to our sponsors because they invested in the tournament,” Masisi said. 

“Remember, part of the tickets sales are to generate revenue to make sure that after this World Cup netball is sustainable and becomes professional.

“If you compare cricket and netball, our venue is small. At a cricket stadium you have more people coming and you have flexibility. We have a venue that can accommodate only 5,000 people.” 

Tickets range from R500 up to R2,500 for Sunday’s sold-out final.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

  Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup
