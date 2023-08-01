Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup

Continuing ticket pricing issues and on-court race representation of the Spar Proteas took centre stage in a press briefing by Netball World Cup organisers on Tuesday.

Deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu reiterated that South Africa must not drop the ball when it comes to transformation and conceded that ticket prices for the tournament are expensive.

The start of the tournament at Cape Town International Convention Centre has been marred by persistent criticism by many South Africans that sometimes the Proteas are not fully representative in the line-up on court, even if the overall squad is.

The final 12-member Netball Proteas squad has captain Bongiwe Msomi, Khanyisa Chawane and Phumza Maweni as black players and Owethu Ngubane was added to the team after the withdrawal of Lenize Potgieter. Refiloe Nketsa is among the reserves.