Good day for Djokovic, better one for Americans at US Open

It was a good day for Novak Djokovic at the US Open on Tuesday, as he claimed his spot in a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal, but an even better one for the US with Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton getting through to the last four.

The only thing that kept it from being a perfect tennis Tuesday for home fans was Djokovic beating Taylor Fritz 6-1 6-4 6-4 to stay on course for a fourth US Open title that would see him match Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

With the temperature once again nudging towards 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), 19-year-old Gauff warmed up the Arthur Ashe crowd by speeding past Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-0 6-2 to become the youngest American to reach the US Open women's semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001.

But Fritz could not keep the party going, though the 25-year-old had his opportunities, converting only two of 12 break chances while committing 51 unforced errors, almost double his opponent's 26.

Fritz had lost all seven career meetings with Djokovic and never beaten a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam but rolled into the quarterfinals in sensational form, the only player to not drop a set and broken only once in 50 service games.