Alcaraz passes test while Medvedev works US Open graveyard shift

World number one Carlos Alcaraz aced his first real test at the US Open on Saturday powering past Britain's Daniel Evans while women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka schooled France's Clara Burel to move into the fourth round of the year's final Grand Slam.

There were also lessons learnt about grit under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights as fifth seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur gutted out a 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Battling respiratory issues, Jabeur had complained she felt like a zombie during her first two matches but came back from the dead in a late night three-hour thriller to fend off Bouzkova, who also showed she is made of tough stuff playing with a heavily strapped groin.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev once again worked the US Open graveyard shift on Saturday, beating in-form Sebastian Baez 6-2 6-2 7-6(6) to end Argentinian's 12 match winning streak.

It was the second consecutive match Medvedev started on one day and finished the next, having gone four sets with Australian Christopher O'Connell in a late night battle on Thursday that wrapped early Friday morning.