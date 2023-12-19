Schoenmaker surprised by fastest 200m breaststroke since Tokyo Games

Four South African swimmers achieved qualifying times at the World Aquatics Championships trials held in Durban from Thursday to Monday.

Tatjana Schoenmaker led the way, swimming qualifying times in both the preliminaries and finals of the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke, achieving the latter in her fastest time since breaking the world record to claim Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

Schoenmaker swam a speedy 2:20.35 in the heats and followed that up with a time of 2:20.30 in the final. That time ranks her top in the world this season.

The 26-year-old also achieved two qualifying times in the 100m breaststroke (1:06.71 and 1:06.10) and 50m breaststroke (30.62 and 30.90).

“I’m very happy. I swam my fastest time since the Olympics so that was very unexpected,” Schoenmaker said.

“But I’m feeling good. Sometimes you feel good and the results aren’t the same so I’m just glad the results and the way I feel are matching.”