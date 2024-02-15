Sport

Sivenathi Nontshinga looks to hustle harder and smarter in Mexico

15 February 2024 - 16:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sivenathi Nontshinga shadow-boxes during a media workout in Oaxaca.
Sivenathi Nontshinga shadow-boxes during a media workout in Oaxaca.
Image: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Sivenathi Nontshinga has been chilling out ahead of his potentially history-making world title fight in Mexico by listening to audio books.

The 25-year-old bids to reclaim his IBF junior-flyweight title from Adrian Curiel at a 10,000-seater open-air stadium in Oaxaca, about 460km south of Mexico City, on Friday night (early morning SA time).

No deposed South African world champion has reclaimed the belt they’ve lost in an immediate rematch.

Nontshinga did all the hard work back home at the Hot Box gym in Johannesburg, so the past few days have been about handling the wait and keeping the nerves in check until the gong sounds for the start of the fight.

“I’m feeling good, stronger,” the boxer known as the Special One told TimesLIVE in a telephone interview this week. “I’m excited but focused more than anything else.”

One activity that helps take his mind off the fight is listening to audio books, and at the moment he’s plugged into Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis Jackson.

Sivenathi Nontshinga v Adrian Curiel, the first fight, highlights.

“I’m really enjoying it.”

He’ll need to hustle smartly and vigorously in the ring as well.

Trainer Colin Nathan has devised a new game plan that bears no resemblance to the one that saw his fighter getting felled by a single right hand in the second round of their first encounter last year.

“If something doesn’t work we’ll have to adapt, but the principles of our camp — strategy and be different to first fight,” he said, without giving away specifics.

In sparring during the build-up it was clear that Nontshinga was staying close to his opponent and not giving him the space to land that right hand.

“Those kinds of things are going to be crucial to us winning this fight. We’re ready. I’m pretty confident of my game plan. In fact I think the Mexican’s going to be a little surprised.”

Nontshinga has ‘studied the tapes’ as he heads for Curiel rematch in Mexico

The buoyant team of East London boxer Sivenathi Nontshinga jetted off to Mexico on Sunday evening determined to reclaim the world boxing title ahead ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nathan said everything was on track.

“It’s looking good, his weight’s good ... we’re confident, we’re very confident.

“He went for a 30-minute run the other night just to get loose, just to check his weight, to keep him moving, keep him active, keep him in the zone.

“I have told him that no matter what happens, no matter what his opponent might say or how the crowd might behave, this is business. We are here to do a job.”

To date only two South African ex-world champions have engaged in immediate rematches. One was bantamweight Vic Toweel for the undisputed crown in 1953 and the other Dingaan Thobela for the WBA lightweight belt in 1994. Both lost. 

Welcome Ncita had a couple of fights before failing to reclaim his IBF junior-featherweight strap from Kennedy McKinney in 1994.

But a few South Africans have also done well in world title rematches. Brian Mitchell, after being given a controversial draw against Tony Lopez, won the return in late 1991.

And Takalani Ndlovu finally took the belt in 2011 after twice losing to Canadian Steve Molitor in 2010 and 2007.

The Nontshinga-Curiel bout will be streamed on DAZN, which begins its crossing at 3am on Saturday.

READ MORE

‘I’m still pretty,’ says history-seeking Nontshinga

Sivenathi Nontshinga bids to become the first local fighter to reclaim a mainstream world crown when he takes on Adrian Curiel in Mexico on Friday ...
Sport
4 days ago

Chauke, Nontshinga looking to boost SA boxing's flagging fortunes

Last year South African boxers suffered their worst return in overseas action, losing 36 out of 42 bouts
Sport
1 month ago

Sport minister considers appointing an administrator for struggling boxing

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa says he’s considering appointing an administrator to run ruddlerless Boxing South Africa (BSA).
Sport
5 days ago

‘I’ll be the voice of the voiceless’: law guru Ndou equipped to box clever in politics

Former champions are making the leap from sportsmen to statesmen
Sport
6 days ago

Blast from the past: Richards does the double over ‘The Tank’

Today in SA sport history: February 8
Sport
1 week ago

Professional boxing faces possible shut-down as legal opinion looms

A legal opinion on a crucial aspect of Boxing South Africa (BSA) could decide the immediate future of the sport this week.
Sport
1 week ago

Veteran Jackson Chauke is living the dream

Jackson Chauke grew up with his grandmother on Shilwavusiki Street, a narrow bustling road in Tembisa measuring maybe 1km that carries some ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We knew Bafana were arriving at 4am and the place would be empty’: EFF leader ... Soccer
  2. ‘That’s my son’: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana a proud mom as Bafana defender ... Soccer
  3. ‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses Soccer
  4. Bafana move into Africa’s top 10 after stellar Nations Cup performance Soccer
  5. More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith Cricket

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment