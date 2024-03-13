Blast from the past: Mitchell cuts Beard down to size in 10th title defence
Today in SA sport history: March 14
13 March 2024 - 22:04
1906 — South Africa’s cricketers claim their first-ever series triumph, beating England by 243 runs in the third Test at the Old Wanderers for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest. Maitland Hathorn and Gordon White scored a century in each SA innings, of 385 and 349/5 declared. The hosts’ opening bowler, Tip Snooke, took 8/70 as England, chasing 440 for victory, were bowled out for 196. He finished the match with a haul of 12/127...
