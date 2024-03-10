Sport

Blast from the past: Windies blow Proteas out of World Cup

Today in SA sports history: March 11

10 March 2024 - 21:01
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — The Proteas are eliminated from their second World Cup tournament. Facing the West Indies in the quarterfinals in Karachi, coach Bob Woolmer decided to omit premier fast bowlers Allan Donald and Fanie de Villiers. The West Indies won the toss and batted first, and  Brian Lara knocked off 111 from 94 balls to push his team to 264/8. Andrew Hudson (54), Daryll Cullinan (69) and Hansie Cronje (40) led the chase, but it was insufficient and the West Indies win by 19 runs...

