Sport

Paris 2024 Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia, Greece as relay under way

16 April 2024 - 13:50 By Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The first torchbearer, Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos, carries the flame during the start of the relay after the flame-lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics at Ancient Olympia in Greece on Tuesday.
The first torchbearer, Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos, carries the flame during the start of the relay after the flame-lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics at Ancient Olympia in Greece on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki

The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit in ancient Olympia in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday, marking the final stretch of the seven-year preparations for the Games' start on July 26.

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of high priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a parabolic mirror that is normally used, due to cloudy skies, for the start of a relay in Greece and France.

It will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic flame in the French capital at the opening ceremony. Paris will host the summer Olympics for a third time after 1900 and 1924.

“In these difficult times we are living through, with wars and conflicts on the rise, people are fed up with all the hate, the aggression and negative news they are facing day in and day out,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in his speech.

“We are longing for something which brings us together, something that is unifying, something that gives us hope. The Olympic flame that we are lighting today is the symbol of this hope.”

The IOC has cleared the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Olympics despite the ongoing war in Ukraine but they will do so as neutral athletes with no national flag or anthem, a decision that angered Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said last week Russia would be asked to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Paris Olympics. The Kremlin said Ukraine might use it as an opportunity to regroup and rearm.

Suspending armed conflicts under an Olympic truce during the Games was a standard practice in ancient Greece.

The high priestess then lit the torch of the first runner of the relay, Greece's Olympic rowing champion Stefanos Ntouskos.

After a short run he then handed the flame on to France's three-time Olympic medallist in swimming and head of Paris' Olympic torch relay, Laure Manaudou, as the representative of the host city.

The flame will be officially handed over to Paris Games organisers in Athens's Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Games in 1896, on April 26 after an 11-day relay across Greece.

It will then depart the next day for France on board a three-masted ship, the ‘Belem’ where it will arrive on May 8 in Marseille, with up to 150,000 people expected to attend the ceremony in the southern city's Old Port.

The last torch bearer in Marseille will climb on the roof of the Velodrome stadium on May 9, organisers said.

Marseille, founded by the Greek settlers of Phocaea in about 600 BC, will host the sailing competitions.

The French torch relay will last 68 days and will end in Paris with the lighting of the Olympic flame on July 26. 

Reuters

READ MORE

All set for Paris 2024 Games torch ceremony after sunny dress rehearsal

The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympics was lit by the sun's rays in a dress rehearsal in ancient Olympia on Monday ahead of Tuesday's official ...
Sport
1 day ago

Women’s revolution of swimming is complete with Tatjana at the helm

Tatjana Smith has spearheaded a revolution of women’s swimming in South Africa, underlining her class with magnificent swims in her three ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA swimming's Olympic newcomer numbers drop for Paris 2024

Only Lara van Niekerk achieved qualifying time for Paris before Saturday night’s final session of the national championships.
Sport
2 days ago

How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris Olympics?

Lack of planning, foresight and strategy are stymieing Team SA’s hopes and chances of winning more than just a few medals at the Olympics this year ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana feel the ‘heartache’ at letting down the nation with Olympics exit

Desiree Ellis battled to hold back tears when she talked about the profound disappointment of failing to lead Banyana to this year's Olympic Games in ...
Sport
6 days ago

Olympic champions to earn $50,000, ending 128-year tradition

Athletics has become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions, announcing on Wednesday that the 48 gold medallists in Paris this ...
Sport
5 days ago

Mokoka ready for Two Oceans debut, aims to rectify ‘biggest mistake of my life’ at Olympics

South Africa has not had an Olympics marathon medal since Josia Thugwane won in Atlanta in 1996
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. POLL | Who should be Kaizer Chiefs' new coach? Soccer
  2. ‘This time I will speak because it is bad’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on refs Soccer
  3. Sundowns let 2-0 lead slip in draw against fighting Swallows Soccer
  4. Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan Soccer
  5. Rather than beam at Chelsea’s 6-0 win Pochettino fumes over penalty mayhem Soccer

Latest Videos

Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town