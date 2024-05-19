Schauffele, Morikawa share PGA lead, Lowry equals lowest score in major history

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa shared the PGA Championship lead after the third round on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky while Shane Lowry made an epic charge up a jam-packed leader board and Scottie Scheffler lost ground.

Schauffele, who held the solo lead after the first two rounds, birdied the final two holes at Valhalla Golf Club en route to a three-under-par 68 that left him at 15 under on the week and level with twice major winner Morikawa (67).

“I need to really just stay in my lane and do a lot of what I've been doing and just worry about myself,” Olympic champion Schauffele, seeking his first major, said about his approach for Sunday's final round.

Seven players are within four strokes of the leaders, including Sahith Theegala (67), who made five back-nine birdies and sits alone in third place.

Former British Open winner Lowry, whose 62 matched the lowest score in Major championship history, LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau (67), who eagled the final hole, and Viktor Hovland (66) were two shots off the lead.

Schauffele was fresh off draining a 29-foot birdie putt at the 14th to open a two-shot cushion before encountering trouble at the par-four 15th where his second shot found the long rough, leading to a double-bogey.