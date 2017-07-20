England risk losing the plot

Cricket South Africa's huge comeback victory at Trent Bridge exposes their hosts' mental frailty as they face up to the rest of the Test series.

Mind the mental gap between England and South Africa in a Test series that is threatening to veer off the rails for the home side.

South Africa have overcome the absence of Faf du Plessis at Lord's, in happy circumstances, and that of Kagiso Rabada and Russell Domingo at Trent Bridge, both in unhappy circumstances, to level matters with two matches to go.

South Africa had only four days between Lord's and Trent Bridge to fix things. It was an impressive display of fortitude.

Joe Root's England team are reeling from one ridiculousness to the next.