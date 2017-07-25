Dravid says time away from cricket could benefit struggling JP Duminy

Former India captain and batting superstar Rahul Dravid has suggested that time away from the game may be beneficial for underperforming Proteas batsman JP Duminy.

The 33-year old Duminy was this week released from the Proteas squad with two Test matches of the series against England remaining in a move that could signal the end of his career in the longer format of the game.

Dravid‚ who is in the country as coach of India ‘A’ for the triangular ODI series against their South African and Afghanistan counterparts‚ described Duminy as a ‘quality person and player’.

“Maybe he needs to take some time away from the game‚ a bit of a break might be helpful for him‚" Dravid said shortly after India ‘A’ arrived in the country on Monday.