Dravid says time away from cricket could benefit struggling JP Duminy

25 July 2017 - 14:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South Africa's JP Duminy fails to take a catch from England captain Joe Root on day one of their first Test at Lord's yesterday. England made 357-5 against South Africa.
Image: PETER CZIBORRA/ACTION IMAGES

Former India captain and batting superstar Rahul Dravid has suggested that time away from the game may be beneficial for underperforming Proteas batsman JP Duminy.

The 33-year old Duminy was this week released from the Proteas squad with two Test matches of the series against England remaining in a move that could signal the end of his career in the longer format of the game.

Dravid‚ who is in the country as coach of India ‘A’ for the triangular ODI series against their South African and Afghanistan counterparts‚ described Duminy as a ‘quality person and player’.

“Maybe he needs to take some time away from the game‚ a bit of a break might be helpful for him‚" Dravid said shortly after India ‘A’ arrived in the country on Monday.

"He is a quality player and a quality person and I really wish him well because he is one of those guys you want to see do well.

"I really hope he does bounce back and overcome whatever is holding him back at the moment.”

Dravid also revealed that Duminy pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year because he wanted to rest ahead of the long South African programme.

The South Africans played in the recent ICC Champions Trophy and after the current tour of England comes to an end next month‚ they will host Bangladesh‚ Australia and India in SA.

“I have worked with him (Duminy ) at the IPL and I know what type of a player he is‚ and what he is capable of.

"To be fair to him‚ he rang me up before the IPL and he pulled out of the Delhi franchise which was tough on us.

"It was hard to have him pulling out in the last minute.

"It was not easy but we understood where he came from.

"He said he was tired but really wanted to do well for South Africa.

"There was a long season ahead and he needed to rest.

"We were happy to respect his wishes and we gave him the break.

"Unfortunately players go through a bad run of form and sometimes they stop enjoying the game.”

The left-hander played his first match for South Africa against Australia in 2008 and went on to play 46 Tests.

He scored 2103 runs at an average of 32.85‚ which included six centuries.

In recent months‚ Duminy has struggled to hit top form with his 15 completed Test innings yielding only one century.

- TimesLIVE

