Cricket

Cricket SA defer decision on coach

21 July 2017 - 20:32 By Telford Vice
Russell Domingo during the South African national cricket team departure press conference at OR Tambo International Airport, ACSA Media Centre on May 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Russell Domingo during the South African national cricket team departure press conference at OR Tambo International Airport, ACSA Media Centre on May 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

London — South Africa will be spared the distraction of the naming of a new coach while they focus on trying to win their Test series in England, but the uncertainty on the issue has been deferred rather than resolved.

According to a Cricket South Africa release issued after a board meeting in Johannesburg on Friday,  “the board received an update report from the panel charged with the responsibility to consider and recommend a candidate for the position of Proteas head coach.

“As the panel has not completed its work the board agreed to provide extension of time until the end of the current Proteas tour to England for the panel to complete its work.”

Might that mean that the panel recommended someone the board would rather they didn’t?

Someone like the incumbent, Russell Domingo?

And that they have been sent away to think again?

After all, on May 19 — the day after his appointment to the panel was announced — Domingo’s predecessor, Gary Kirsten, told TimesLIVE that “the team is settled and the coaching staff have incredible work ethic and good knowledge to assist the players.”

Of course, Friday’s announcement might not mean anything of the sort.

It could be that the panel has indeed not met its deadline, which would be surprising considering interviews have already been conducted.

Or that the board realised the folly of unveiling a new coach in the throes of a series locked at 1-1 with two matches to play.

The third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval starts on Thursday.

 - TimesLIVE

