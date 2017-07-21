Cricket SA defer decision on coach

London — South Africa will be spared the distraction of the naming of a new coach while they focus on trying to win their Test series in England, but the uncertainty on the issue has been deferred rather than resolved.

According to a Cricket South Africa release issued after a board meeting in Johannesburg on Friday, “the board received an update report from the panel charged with the responsibility to consider and recommend a candidate for the position of Proteas head coach.

“As the panel has not completed its work the board agreed to provide extension of time until the end of the current Proteas tour to England for the panel to complete its work.”