Walsh looking forward to reunion with old pal Gibson in Potchefstroom

26 September 2017
SA coach Ottis Gibson is looking forward to a reunion with Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh when the two nations meet in the first Test in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

The two coaches have remained friends since playing for the West Indies in the 90s and Walsh is expecting a warm reception from his host.

“We played for the West Indies together on tours and I also played against him in county cricket. He played for Durham and I played for Gloucestershire‚” said Walsh.

“We are still friends and I am expecting a warm reception from him.

"I am hoping that we can put some pressure on him by playing good cricket. I am sure he will appreciate that because that will be the same with us.

"He came to say hello last week and we had a brief chat.

"But the pleasantries will be put on hold for the duration of the two Test matches (against SA) because we are here on the serious business of winning.”

Walsh said he was happy for his former team-mate after his appointment as SA coach.

He added that Gibson would add value to the sport in the country because of his vast experience at the highest level.

“I am happy for him to have this opportunity to be the head coach of South Africa.

"He used to play here‚ he is used to the conditions and I would like to see him doing well with the team.

"I worked with him when he was coach of the West Indies and I was one of the selectors.

"He is good with discipline and working with the players.

"He does not let his ego get in the way and he is a down to earth guy who gets the job done‚” said Walsh.

Most of the Bangladesh bowlers have not experienced the South African conditions‚ which are going to offer bounce and carry‚ but Walsh said it is his job to prepare them accordingly.

“Myself‚ the head coach and the conditioning coach have been to South Africa before and we know the conditions.

"But we have an inexperienced bowling attack.

"We will have to help them because for a few of them this is probably the first time they will be challenged by these kinds of conditions‚” he said‚ adding that his family and close friends were affected during the devastating hurricane Irma that ripped through the Caribbean recently.

“I was not hit and I am fortunate.

"There was just a lot of rain but no serious damages.

"Elsewhere‚ there has been a lot of devastation to my brothers and sisters across the Caribbean and this is probably the worst we have seen in many ways.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to those who have been seriously affected and we just have to try and pick up the pieces and rebuild our country.”

