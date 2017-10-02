With Morne Morkel likely to miss the fifth and final day of the first Test against Bangladesh due to injury‚ Andile Phehlukwayo could have an important role to play when the match resumes on Monday.

Morkel was unable to continue bowling after he picked up a left side strain in the sixth over on Sunday and he will undergo scans on Monday morning to determine the full extent of the injury.

However‚ Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma is confident that they have enough reserves and the likes of debutant Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier will get the seven wickets needed for victory if rain stays away.

“Andile has fitted in well in the team‚ he doesn’t feel like it’s his debut‚” Bavuma said.

“Looking at the wicket and the way it has played he will definitely play a big role in the second innings.

"We saw what he could do in the first innings‚ he kept the batters quiet.

"Here with the variable bounce and with the straighter lines that he bowls he will come to the party.”