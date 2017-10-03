Faf defends five-day Test matches

With South Africa's thumping 333-runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, inside two hours of the fifth day, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was not going to avoid the question about four-day cricket.

The Proteas have scheduled a Boxing Day four-day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth and this has sparked worldwide discussion over whether this format would replace the traditional five-day game.

Cricket SA hopes that the International Cricket Council will give the Zimbabwe match Test status.

Speaking after "an all-round spotless performance" in which they bowled out Bangladesh for less than 100 runs in the second innings, Du Plessis said it was tricky but he remained a fan of five-day cricket.

"I believe some of the great Test matches have gone to the last over on day five and that is so special about five-day cricket.

"Four-day or first-class cricket does feel a bit easier, whereas for five days bowlers have to bowl a lot more and batters have to construct much bigger innings.

"Once again this was proved in this match and I am a fan of that."

Du Plessis was supported by opener Dean Elgar, who added five-day cricket was not to be tinkered with because of its huge following.

"I am a five-day Test specialist and it must stay that way.

"If you play in places like Australia, England and here in South Africa against the relatively big nations, Test cricket is followed and you still get good crowds," said Elgar, who was named man of the match.