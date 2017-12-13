Titans coach Mark Boucher has warned his players to be careful of streetwise Warriors in their Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (6pm).

The Warriors take on defending champions in a repeat of last year’s final and Boucher said the visitors from the Eastern Cape have a number of senior players who have experience of playing in cup finals.

“Their senior players have come to the party and they are used to playing final cricket as well‚" he said.

"They have not done that well against us in the past but the more you play those sort of games‚ the more you gain experience.

"They are a streetwise team and we understand that they have some great players.

"We will respect that and we will prepare accordingly‚” he said‚ adding that they are focused on themselves in their preparations.

“We are more worried about what we will bring on the day in terms of execution.

"We do believe that if we rock up and play at 100% of our ability then there shouldn’t be a team that will compete with us.

"And I say this with all due respect to the other guys but on paper the ability of our players is top quality.”

Boucher has included captain Albie Morkel‚ AB de Villiers‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Chris Morris‚ Morne Morkel and Quinton de Kock in the squad while Dale Steyn miss out to focus on his recovery to be ready for Proteas’ four day Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day.