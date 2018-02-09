Proteas batting mainstay AB de Villiers has been cleared to play in the Pink ODI against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

De Villiers‚ who missed the first three matches because of the finger injury he sustained in the third Test against India last month‚ hit the ball in the nets at the Bullring on Friday morning and he showed no signs of discomfort.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is still without influential captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock‚ who are nursing respective injuries and De Villiers’ availability comes at the right time for the Proteas who are desperate for a win as they are 3-0 down in the six-match series.

Speaking as South Africa wrapped up their preparations for the seventh Pink ODI‚ where they have won all the previous six‚ all-rounder Chris Morris said De Villiers’s inclusion will help lift the team a team under pressure.

“AB is AB. Apart from what he brings on the field‚ it is what he brings off it‚” Morris said.

“He brings the calmness and he brings the experience. To have a world-class player coming back to our team is good news and personally I enjoy sharing the field with him.”