Cricket

Dale Steyn says Wanderers facilities are ‘dodgy’

27 September 2018 - 14:55 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South African bowler Dale Steyn trying to stop the ball during day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and the Proteas at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on July 22, 2018 in Colombo Sri Lanka.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/AFP/Gallo Images

The Proteas’ premier fast bowler Dale Steyn has labelled the Wanderers Stadium facilities as “dodgy”.

The 35-year old Steyn‚ who is expected to make his first ODI appearance for the Proteas since October 2016 against Zimbabwe on Sunday in Kimberley‚ hit captain Faf du Plessis on the hand with a ball at a practice session on Thursday morning.

“These nets are just a bit dodgy to be honest‚” he said with a straight face after training.

“The Bullring is a fantastic place to play cricket but their facilities are not one of the best‚ if I have to be honest.

“For a ground that holds the record for the best ODI that has ever been played‚ we are playing on some pretty poor conditions.

"Those nets weren’t great and I hope that Faf is okay – I don’t think there is serious damage.”

Du Plessis‚ Hashim Amla‚ Quinton de Kock‚ David Miller have been left out of the squad to face Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series as coach Ottis Gibson wants to have a another look at Reeza Hendricks‚ Christiaan Jonker‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Khaya Zondo and Dean Elgar.

Steyn‚ who spent time with Hampshire in England recently‚ is returning to the ODI side after a long absence largely due to injuries that have troubled him for the past few years and he is ready and raring to go again in white ball cricket.

“Having played my last game two weeks ago for Hampshire in England‚ I feel like I am flying‚ but white ball cricket is different to red ball cricket‚” he said.

“White ball cricket is going to be a different challenge with the different skills‚ powerplays and all that kind of stuff.

“I have not played white ball cricket in international level for quite some time‚ but it is no new challenge because I have been playing international cricket for a long time.

“Hopefully‚ I can get those cobwebs off quickly leading into the first match.”

