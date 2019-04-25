Injured Dale Steyn out of IPL‚ but still in Cricket World Cup squad

Dale Steyn’s chances of playing in the Cricket World Cup would seem to hang by a thread after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise released him because of a bowling shoulder injury.

That’s sure to stoke the ongoing debate about how healthy the well-paying but demanding competition is for players who also have international commitments.

Steyn was ruled out of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home game against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday‚ and the news that he was on his way home was confirmed on Thursday.

“Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder‚” a release quoted RCB chair Sanjeev Churiwala as saying.

“On account of state of his health‚ Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL.”

The race is now on to ensure Steyn’s fitness for the World Cup‚ which starts in England on May 30.