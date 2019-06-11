Days after it emerged that AB de Villiers wanted to play in the Cricket World Cup‚ the story continues to dog South Africa’s campaign.

It was the major subject of Ottis Gibson’s press conference in Southampton on Saturday‚ and came up again when Faf du Plessis spoke after the match against West Indies there on Monday.

Kagiso Rabada was asked about it on Sunday and Dale Benkenstein on Tuesday.

And yet the details remain messy and the facts vague — not least because De Villiers himself has limited his comment on the issue to a single‚ unhelpful‚ glib tweet that said nothing of substance.