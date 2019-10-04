Cricket

General view of Newlands Stadium during the Mzansi Super League final in December 2018.
The New Year Test will stay at Newlands‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Friday.

The venue for the match‚ which will be played between South Africa and England men’s teams‚ was placed in jeopardy after CSA said on September 22 that they had put the Western Province Cricket Association under administration.

CSA made allegations of financial and governance issues as their reasons for taking that action‚ but last Thursday chief executive Thabang Moroe said the game might have to be moved because of construction at Newlands.

That‚ Moroe said‚ could impair the safety of spectators at the match.

But‚ after a meeting on Monday‚ those differences would seem to have been resolved.

“We are currently gearing up to host the New Year’s Test match at Newlands as planned‚” a CSA release quoted Moroe as saying.

“The readiness of the stadium is on track and‚ barring a significant change in circumstances‚ it is unlikely that the venue for this Test will change from our schedule.”

The second Test is thus due to start at Newlands on January 2.

