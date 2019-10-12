Cricket

India quicks leave South Africa in disarray in Pune

12 October 2019 - 09:54 By Reuters
India captain Virat Kohli (right) and his team celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy (centre) on day 3 of the second Test at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, on Saturday.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images

India's fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami made early inroads to leave South Africa in complete disarray on day three of the second Test in Pune on Saturday.

The touring side, trailing the three-test series 1-0, crawled to 136 for six wickets at lunch, still 465 runs behind India’s mammoth first innings total of 601-5 declared.

Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 52 with Senuran Muthusamy six not out at the break with South Africa relying on their captain to first avoid follow-on and then bid for a draw to keep the series alive.

Yadav’s last appearance for India was at Perth against Australia in December and he was only included in the side for the second test with the Pune pitch sporting a tinge of green.

Having already dismissed South Africa’s openers on Friday, Yadav sent back number three batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 30 with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha taking a sharp catch.

Shami had earlier picked up his second wicket and the first of the day for India in the third over by sending back nightwatchman Anrich Nortje.

Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock then fought back for South Africa and showed determination and positive intent against India’s spinners during a 75-run stand after the side had been reduced to 53-5 at one stage.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the partnership by bowling out De Kock for 31 in a body blow to the touring side. Du Plessis played some classic drives and effective sweep shots, hitting eight fours and a six during his aggressive 76-ball innings.

